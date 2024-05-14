Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.54.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,500. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.86. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$102.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5598886 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

