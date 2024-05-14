Western Alliance Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

