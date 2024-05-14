Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

