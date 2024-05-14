Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 22,123 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 261.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,995,000 after acquiring an additional 785,476 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 10,591.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 616,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 508,933 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,366. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

