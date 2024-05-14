Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 43.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after buying an additional 1,907,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. 8,589,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,876,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

