Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,557,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,548. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

