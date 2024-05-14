Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. 846,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,181. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

