Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,880 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 159,290 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

