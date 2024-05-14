Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

NSC traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.22. 1,214,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.19. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

