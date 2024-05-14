Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 6,093 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $103,854,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,336,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 729,605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,680,000 after buying an additional 687,556 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,339,000 after acquiring an additional 518,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. 1,405,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

