Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,428 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. 2,499,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,611. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

