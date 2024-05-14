Westpac Banking Corp Sells 481 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 665,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,698. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

