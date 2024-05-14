Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

WPRT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.47.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Westport Fuel Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 0.95% of Westport Fuel Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

