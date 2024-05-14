Westrock Coffee’s (WEST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter worth approximately $36,640,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 378,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,254 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Stories

