Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$74.85 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$78.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.802 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 52.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,272,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

