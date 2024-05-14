Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

