Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Evercore ISI

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.13.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $315.62 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $322.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,843,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 134,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,060,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

