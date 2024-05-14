Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Up 48.5% in April

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.99. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $66.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%.

WLFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $128,588.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,395 shares of company stock valued at $849,747. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

