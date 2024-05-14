Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded to Buy by Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,081. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $8,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 161,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 142,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 255,872 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

