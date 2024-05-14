Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Cap Hits $10.95 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $10.95 billion and approximately $1.08 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,469,688,896 coins and its circulating supply is 87,469,647,546 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,474,576,117.24933 with 87,474,569,146.4741 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12569581 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,415,970.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

