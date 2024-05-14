WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$235.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSP. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$237.08.

WSP Global stock opened at C$218.58 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$166.75 and a 12 month high of C$230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$218.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$201.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0172035 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

