Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.