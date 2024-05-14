Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. 176,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 693,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,351 shares of company stock worth $2,152,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.