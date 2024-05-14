XOS (XOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter. XOS has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.07. XOS had a negative net margin of 170.35% and a negative return on equity of 115.89%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. On average, analysts expect XOS to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XOS stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. XOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of XOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on XOS to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

