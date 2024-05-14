Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.34

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $556.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBEU. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

