Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.72

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 3088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

