Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day moving average is $172.53. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 871,247 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.