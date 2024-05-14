ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0564 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $523,554.20 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00052709 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00035372 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013287 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
