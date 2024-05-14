Zegona Communications’ (ZEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.65) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Zegona Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

LON ZEG opened at GBX 214 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zegona Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.60 ($3.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -428.00 and a beta of 2.68.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

