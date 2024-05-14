Zegona Communications’ (ZEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.65) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Zegona Communications Stock Down 1.8 %
LON ZEG opened at GBX 214 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zegona Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.60 ($3.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -428.00 and a beta of 2.68.
Zegona Communications Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zegona Communications
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.