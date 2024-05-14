ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 8.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.09. 4,632,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,474,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 52.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

