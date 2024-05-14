Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,553,000 after acquiring an additional 91,713 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,428,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.