Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $448.95

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 448.95 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.43), with a volume of 27206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.53).
Zotefoams Trading Down 1.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 353.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,315.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.
Zotefoams Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 3,684.21%.
Zotefoams Company Profile
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.
