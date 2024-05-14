Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $448.95

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 448.95 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.43), with a volume of 27206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.53).

Zotefoams Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 353.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,315.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 3,684.21%.

Insider Activity at Zotefoams

Zotefoams Company Profile

In related news, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($8,947.10). In other news, insider Malcolm Swift bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £21,350.86 ($26,815.95). Also, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total value of £7,123.68 ($8,947.10). Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

