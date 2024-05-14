Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $204.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.21 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a one year low of $114.50 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

