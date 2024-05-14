Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.23% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Shares of ZS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.21. 484,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,274. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.39. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

