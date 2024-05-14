ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

