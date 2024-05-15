11,600 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 208.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,964 shares of company stock valued at $25,203,586 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Atkore Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

