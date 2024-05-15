1,208,740 Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,208,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $10,186,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $6,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. 13,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

