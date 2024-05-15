1,264,567 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,264,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 469,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 209.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 139,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 916,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 329,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $31,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,435.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,867 in the last 90 days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $284.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

