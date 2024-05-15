14,532 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.27. 3,794,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,119,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $96.92 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.