1,531 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock worth $415,665,719. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,705,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,710,469. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

