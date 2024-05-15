186,000 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Monolith Management Ltd

Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,000. NetEase makes up 9.1% of Monolith Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 385,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,117. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

