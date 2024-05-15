19,003 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Crocs by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $665,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $145.31 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.75.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,892. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

