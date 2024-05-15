1,945 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PVH by 26.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.47.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

