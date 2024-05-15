2,460 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EG traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $376.27. 73,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

