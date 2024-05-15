27,308 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $185.61. 118,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,814. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

