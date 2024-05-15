2,733 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $17.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $780.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,591. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $741.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

