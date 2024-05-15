3,203 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,935 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

MMM traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.35. 1,939,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,382. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

