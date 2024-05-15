322 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $924.76. The stock had a trading volume of 392,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $944.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $833.32. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $364.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

