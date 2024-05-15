3M (MMM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 3M (NYSE: MMM):

5/13/2024 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.13.

5/1/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

5/1/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/17/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/8/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.31 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $78.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – 3M had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – 3M had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

3/19/2024 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. 4,199,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,789. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

