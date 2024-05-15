3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

3M has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 76.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect 3M to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

3M stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.